My Budget: Prasoon Joshi

What is the most striking feature of the Budget?
This is a growth-oriented Budget. It is a statement of intent that has realistically touched upon many important sectors.
It reflects that the government has a credible economic and social vision.
What could have been better?
There will always be more to ask for in terms of income tax and requirements for specific industries. But we need to see if we are moving progressively in the direction of economic revival.
Lyricist, CEO & chairman, McCann
India and South Asia
