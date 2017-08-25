Nachiket Mor nominated to RBI central board

-
-
Nachiket Madhusudan Mor was on Thursday re-appointed as a member of the Eastern local board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his reappointment and nominated him to the central board of the RBI, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
The RBI's affairs are governed by the central board of directors.
The board is appointed by the government.
There are five official directors -- the RBI Governor and not more than four deputy governors.
Besides, the government nominates 16 non-official directors to the board.
Ten are nominated from different fields, two are government officials and one director each from the four local boards.
