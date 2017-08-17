TRENDING ON BS
NAFED to procure pulses, oilseeds using NeML platform

NeML would work with NAFED team at Centre and states to ensure execution of e-procurement

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and NCDEX e Markets Ltd. (NeML) have signed an agreement for creating an e-platform for procurement of pulses and oilseeds across the country. 

The e-procurement platform is an Aadhaar-enabled and transparent platform that provides an end-to-end solution from farm-gate till its storage in a warehouse and its disposal. The platform would be used by all NAFED State units for procurement of pulses and oilseeds. NeML would work closely with NAFED team at the centre and states to ensure the execution of the e-procurement platform. 

Sanjeev Chaddha, Managing Director and CEO of NAFED said: “Our agreement with NeML would help NAFED in creating an efficient transparent and competitive e-procurement platform in line with its expanding role in helping pulse growers get a remunerative price and help contain consumer prices according to the Government mandate.” 

Pulses and oilseeds prices fell below minimum support price a few months ago and farmers made heavy losses. If the new arrangement of NAFED succeeds than farmers will get better price of their produce. So far intermediates and traders were making money at the cost of farmers. 

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Sinha, Managing Director and CEO of NeML said, “Our agreement with NAFED would help farmers’ in enhancing their income."
 
The platform is linked with the Core Banking System (CBS) of banks for Direct Bank Transfers (DBT) to the farmers’ account, said a joint press statement issued by both entities. It added that “Entire supply chain – from Procurement to Disposal– would be enabled with real-time information available about the critical parameter of procurement like a total number of lots procured, their availability in the Warehouse at any given point of time, and the number of lots dispatched from the Warehouse”.

