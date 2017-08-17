NAFED to procure pulses, oilseeds using NeML platform

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and NCDEX e Ltd. (NeML) have signed an agreement for creating an e-platform for of and oilseeds across the country.

The e- platform is an Aadhaar-enabled and transparent platform that provides an end-to-end solution from farm-gate till its storage in a warehouse and its disposal. The platform would be used by all State units for of and oilseeds. would work closely with team at the centre and states to ensure the execution of the e- platform.

Sanjeev Chaddha, Managing Director and CEO of said: “Our agreement with would help in creating an efficient transparent and competitive e- platform in line with its expanding role in helping pulse growers get a remunerative price and help contain consumer prices according to the Government mandate.”

and oilseeds prices fell below minimum support price a few months ago and farmers made heavy losses. If the new arrangement of succeeds than farmers will get better price of their produce. So far intermediates and traders were making money at the cost of farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Sinha, Managing Director and CEO of said, “Our agreement with would help farmers’ in enhancing their income."



The platform is linked with the (CBS) of banks for Direct Bank Transfers (DBT) to the farmers’ account, said a joint press statement issued by both entities. It added that “Entire supply chain – from to Disposal– would be enabled with real-time information available about the critical parameter of like a total number of lots procured, their availability in the Warehouse at any given point of time, and the number of lots dispatched from the Warehouse”.