NAFED to procure pulses, oilseeds using NeML platform

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and NCDEX e Markets
Ltd. (NeML) have signed an agreement for creating an e-platform for procurement
of pulses
and oilseeds across the country.
The e-procurement
platform is an Aadhaar-enabled and transparent platform that provides an end-to-end solution from farm-gate till its storage in a warehouse and its disposal. The platform would be used by all NAFED
State units for procurement
of pulses
and oilseeds. NeML
would work closely with NAFED
team at the centre and states to ensure the execution of the e-procurement
platform.
Sanjeev Chaddha, Managing Director and CEO of NAFED
said: “Our agreement with NeML
would help NAFED
in creating an efficient transparent and competitive e-procurement
platform in line with its expanding role in helping pulse growers get a remunerative price and help contain consumer prices according to the Government mandate.”
Pulses
and oilseeds prices fell below minimum support price a few months ago and farmers made heavy losses. If the new arrangement of NAFED
succeeds than farmers will get better price of their produce. So far intermediates and traders were making money at the cost of farmers.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Sinha, Managing Director and CEO of NeML
said, “Our agreement with NAFED
would help farmers’ in enhancing their income."
The platform is linked with the Core Banking System
(CBS) of banks for Direct Bank Transfers (DBT) to the farmers’ account, said a joint press statement issued by both entities. It added that “Entire supply chain – from Procurement
to Disposal– would be enabled with real-time information available about the critical parameter of procurement
like a total number of lots procured, their availability in the Warehouse at any given point of time, and the number of lots dispatched from the Warehouse”.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU