JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

162 businesses with transition credit claim of over Rs 1 cr under tax lens

Cassini spacecraft's 20-year Saturn mission ends in fiery space crash
Business Standard

Narendra Modi meets CEA to take stock of state of economy

The CEA briefed the PM on all issues related to the economy, said a person aware of the meeting

Arup Roychoudhury 

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian. Photo: Dalip Kumar
Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian. Photo: Dalip Kumar

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian on Friday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state of the economy. The briefing comes in the backdrop of the April-July economic growth dropping to its lowest under the current administration, and petrol and diesel prices rising to a near three-year high, in spite of low crude prices and a stable rupee.
 
The CEA briefed the PM on all issues related to the economy, said a person aware of the meeting. “It was a presentation covering all aspects of the economy. The PM asks the CEA for such briefings every three-four months,” said an official.

 
The person said that Subramanian gave a presentation to the PM and also his views on various issues. This is done to apprise the PM on all topics concerning the state of the economy.
First Published: Sat, September 16 2017. 01:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements