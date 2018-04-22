Modi, Xi to set the tone on India-China ties for next 15 years: Top updates

Prime Minister Narendra and Chinese President will hold a summit in China's Wuhan city from April 27 to 28 for a "heart-to-heart" chat to explore a new paradigm for India-China ties and find ways to address the contentious issues like the border dispute. Prime Minister will be visiting the central Chinese city at the invitation of President Xi, China’s Foreign Minister said at a joint media event with visiting External Affairs Minister after their talks.

Conceived on the lines of the ice-breaking visit undertaken by late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1988 and his far-reaching talks with China's paramount leader Deng Xiaoping, setting a new tone for the relations after the 1962 war. The Xi- dialogue in the central Chinese city of Wuhan is aimed at working out a new paradigm for the bilateral relations for the next 15 years, informed sources told PTI in Beijing.

At the "informal summit" with a few officials and aides at a picturesque location, the two leaders plan to spend several hours exchanging their vision and perspectives about global and domestic scenarios and explore ideas to address the contentious bilateral issues like the border dispute, they said.

The talks will focus on adhering to the principle that both countries should be sensitive to each other's concerns and aspirations, the sources said.

At the summit, and Xi will try to work out a general framework for relations to move ahead without much of great expectations about the outcome, they said.

It is a leadership-driven summit, providing a leadership driven-direction and a way forward to a more stable bilateral ties, the sources said.

"The two leaders will have communications of a strategic nature concerning the once in a century shifts going on in the world. They will also exchange views on overarching long-term and strategic matters concerning the future of China-India relations," Wang said, according to agency PTI.

"The informal summit will be an important occasion for them to exchange views on bilateral and international matters from an over-arching and long-term perspective with the objective of enhancing mutual communication at the level of leaders," said, added PTI.

Swaraj is in China for talks with Wang and to take part in the two-day meeting of Foreign Ministers of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) from Monday.

It will be the fourth visit by to China since he took over power in 2014 and a second bilateral visit. He made first bilateral visit in 2015 followed by a visit to Hangzhou to take part in the G-20 summit in 2016 and BRICS summit in Xiamen last year. He is again due to visit Chinese city of Qingdao in June this year to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The summit is taking place as Xi, now regarded as the most powerful leader of China is poised for a longer tenure in the office after the last month's removal of the two-term limit for President.

Here are the top 10 developments on PM Modi’s upcoming visit to China:

EAM @SushmaSwaraj : Prime Minister of India @narendramodi will visit China on 27 & 28 April for an Informal Summit with President of China Xi Jinping in the city of Wuhan. pic.twitter.com/SUs2VSAVDO — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 22, 2018

3. CPEC on agenda: While no major agreements were expected to be reached at the summit, the two leaders will have candid talks on the contentious issues like Xi's pet project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) whose flagship project, the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has become a major stumbling block for the bilateral ties.

India protested about CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) disregarding India's sovereignty concerns.

While China sees India as a country of faster economic growth and safe destination for Chinese investments, and regard good ties with it is important for its peaceful rise, the thinking in India too is that peaceful relations with China is important for the progress of initiatives like the 'Make in India', sources told PTI.

At their summit, the two leaders were expected to have a "heart-to-heart" chat and look at the big picture of the bilateral ties, they said.

6. Briefing of previous India-China talks: The Modi-Xi summit meeting is taking place in the backdrop of series of high-level interactions between both the two countries starting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang's visit to India in December, the first after Dokalam standoff.

It was followed by two meetings between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi and the visit early this year by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale to Beijing.

The two countries also held 11th Joint Economic Group meeting and the fifth Strategic Economic Dialogue (SED) here recently.

Besides meetings between officials from the two foreign ministries on both sides held working mechanism meeting on border affairs and cross-border rivers as well disarmament and non-proliferation dialogue in which India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) was discussed and culminated in today's talks between Swaraj and Wang.

8. Sushma Swaraj in China: External Affairs Minister on Sunday met her Chinese counterpart and discussed a host of bilateral issues and ways to step up the pace of high-level interactions to improve the relationship.

Swaraj arrived in Beijing on Saturday on a four-day two-nation visit to China and Mongolia will take part in the foreign ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), where India became a full member in 2017.

She was received by Wang at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing ahead of their bilateral meeting.

This was their first meeting after Wang was elevated as state councillor last month which makes him the top diplomat of the country in the Chinese hierarchy. He also continues to be the foreign minister.

9. Swaraj congratulates Wang, Xi: congratulated Wang for being appointed as State Councillor and China's special representative on the border issue with India.

"I am delighted to be in Beijing and very happy to meet you again. I also congratulate you for being promoted as China's State Councillor and re-appointment as Foreign Minister,” said Sushma Swaraj, according to IANS.

"I am also happy for you being appointed as China's Special Representative on border talks with India. This shows the leadership has a strong faith in your abilities. And I think with the new responsibilities, you will contribute more to India-China ties,” Swaraj added.

Swaraj also congratulated for being re-elected as China's President. "In the new tenure (of Xi), we will work with the Chinese leadership and take the India-China relationship to a new high," she said, according to IANS.

10. India, China, Nepal tripartite relationship: on Wednesday dwelled upon the tripartite relationship between China, Nepal, and India at a press conference in Beijing after meeting with Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

In response to a reporter's question on how to treat Nepal, vis-a-vis its relations with India, stressed upon three points.

"First, China, Nepal, and India are natural friends and partners because we are connected by mountains and rivers and are neighbors. No matter how the international situation and domestic agendas change, this basic fact will not change," Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry, quoted as saying, in a statement, according to agency ANI.

"Second, supporting Nepal's development should become the consensus between China and India. China and India are representatives of fast-growing emerging economies and should make their own development more beneficial to neighboring countries including Nepal. Nepal wants to serve as a bridge between China and India," the Chinese Foreign Minister added.

"Third, build a three-dimensional interconnected network that spans the Himalayas. China and Nepal have reached a consensus on the building of the 'Belt and Road Initiative'. Interconnectivity is one of the top priorities. The common goal of the three countries should be to strive for mutual development and prosperity," said, added ANI.

