GDP growth to slow to 6% in Oct-Dec 2016: Nomura
Business Standard

Navi Mumbai airport bid submission date extended to Feb 13

CIDCO received solitary bid from GVK while three other shortlisted bidders did not submit as yet

Sanjay Jog & Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai airport site

City and Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO) has extended the deadline for submission of bids for the Rs 16,000 crore Navi Mumbai airport project upto February 13 as it only attracted a single bid from the GVK-led Mumbai International Airport (MIAL).

This is the second extension as three other shortlisted bidders GMR Group, Tata Realty and Hiranandani Group-Zurich Airport consortium failed to turn up.

A CIDCO official told Business Standard, "We have received only one bid from GVK. The submission deadline has been extended up to February 13 and this will be the last extension. Earlier, the bid submission was up to January 9 which was extended up to today."

GMR Group, Tata Realty and Hiranandani Group-Zurich Airport consortium had earlier indicated they will not participate in the bidding process citing project challenges and onerous bid conditions.

In their submission to the government last month, GMR group pointed out challenges in pre-development work, delay in land acquisition and rehabilitation, absence of stage two environmental clearance as key concerns. GMR and Tata Realty have also raised issues regarding conflict of interest in award of pre-development work.

Further, the Hiranandani Group had said that it was unable to participate owing to concerns raised by the consortium partner Zurich Airport.

