29 mineral blocks worth Rs 1.56 lakh crore auctioned so far: Goyal

Navodaya Vidyalaya employees entitled to New Pension Scheme

Employees who joined NVS on regular basis, were given option to continue with CPF scheme or join NPS

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative image of pension.
The New Pension Scheme, introduced for the central government employees, has been made applicable to the regular employees of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The employees of the NVS has been given the benefits of contributory provident fund (CPF) scheme since its inception.


The scheme was introduced for the central government employees with effect from January 1, 2004 and it was made applicable to the regular employees of NVS since April 1, 2009, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

He said those employees who had joined NVS on regular basis before April 1, 2009 were given an option to continue with the existing CPF scheme or to join the NPS.

"Those employees of NVS who have opted for and are covered under the NPS are entitled to the benefits envisaged under this scheme.

"The teachers of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are already entitled to benefits of either the CPF scheme or the NPS scheme having regard to the option exercised by them," he said during Question Hour.

