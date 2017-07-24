Navodaya Vidyalaya employees entitled to New Pension Scheme

The New Pension Scheme, introduced for the central employees, has been made applicable to the regular employees of the Samiti (NVS), the was informed on Monday.



The employees of the NVS has been given the benefits of contributory (CPF) scheme since its inception.



The scheme was introduced for the central employees with effect from January 1, 2004 and it was made applicable to the regular employees of NVS since April 1, 2009, Prakash Javadekar said.He said those employees who had joined NVS on regular basis before April 1, 2009 were given an option to continue with the existing CPF scheme or to join the NPS."Those employees of NVS who have opted for and are covered under the NPS are entitled to the benefits envisaged under this scheme."The teachers of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are already entitled to benefits of either the CPF scheme or the NPS scheme having regard to the option exercised by them," he said during Question Hour.