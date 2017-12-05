NDDB plans to expand Giftmilk scheme to four new states

The scheme is implemented through the NDDB
Foundation for Nutrition (NFN), which is a registered society.
“The NFN is already at work in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Jharkhand. We are planning to cover states, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha and Karnataka, where we may get a good response,” said NDDB
chairman Dilip Rath.
Under the scheme, 200-ml flavoured milk
packets are distributed among nearly 20,000 students in Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi NCR. Money for the scheme is pooled in from various central public sector undertakings (PSUs) that make use their CSR funds.
According to Rath, 36 per cent of the country’s children are under nourished. He added that the best way to tackle malnourishment is to ensure the supply of milk
among target groups.
NDDB
has requested to the Odisha State Cooperative Milk
Producers Federation (OMFED) to pro a cold chain facilities for supply of milk.
Rath was in Bhubaneswar to inaugurate an initiative launched by Safal
outlets of Mother Dairy
which is aimed towards the senior citizens of the city.
The new initiative will entail a series of engagement such as free home deliveries, healthcare benefits, awareness and activation sessions.
As part of the programme, Safal
will also be doing a mass engagement campaign in areas surrounding its outlets. As part of its efforts to connect with the masses, Safal
plans to associate with resident welfare associations (RWAs) and consumers. It will also spread awareness on the health benefits of fruit and vegetable consumption.
“We aim to open six new Safal
outlets in Bhubaneswar and another 10 outlets in next financial year”, said Sanjeev Khanna, managing director of Mother Dairy.
Khanna added that Mother Dairy
would look at possibilities of scaling up its operation in Delhi, once it gets to see how it fared in Bhubaneswar. At present, there are around 380 Mother Dairy
outlets in Delhi, claims the firm.
