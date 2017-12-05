JUST IN
NDDB plans to expand Giftmilk scheme to four new states

Plans to launch scheme in Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha and Karnataka

Nirmalya Behera  |  Bhubaneswar 

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) plans to expand its “Giftmilk” initiative in the country, as it is looking to improve nutrition levels among children by ensuring availability of free-of-cost milk and milk products in at least four new states.

There are plans for launching the scheme in Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha and Karnataka. 

The scheme is implemented through the NDDB Foundation for Nutrition (NFN), which is a registered society.

“The NFN is already at work in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Jharkhand. We are planning to cover states, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha and Karnataka, where we may get a good response,” said NDDB chairman Dilip Rath.

Under the scheme, 200-ml flavoured milk packets are distributed among nearly 20,000 students in Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi NCR. Money for the scheme is pooled in from various central public sector undertakings (PSUs) that make use their CSR funds. 

According to Rath, 36 per cent of the country’s children are under nourished. He added that the best way to tackle malnourishment is to ensure the supply of milk among target groups.

NDDB has requested to the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) to pro a cold chain facilities for supply of milk.

Rath was in Bhubaneswar to inaugurate an initiative launched by Safal outlets of Mother Dairy which is aimed towards the senior citizens of the city. 

The new initiative will entail a series of engagement such as free home deliveries, healthcare benefits, awareness and activation sessions.

As part of the programme, Safal will also be doing a mass engagement campaign in areas surrounding its outlets. As part of its efforts to connect with the masses, Safal plans to associate with resident welfare associations (RWAs) and consumers. It will also spread awareness on the health benefits of fruit and vegetable consumption.


“We aim to open six new Safal outlets in Bhubaneswar and another 10 outlets in next financial year”, said Sanjeev Khanna, managing director of Mother Dairy.

Khanna added that Mother Dairy would look at possibilities of scaling up its operation in Delhi, once it gets to see how it fared in Bhubaneswar. At present, there are around 380 Mother Dairy outlets in Delhi, claims the firm.
First Published: Tue, December 05 2017. 20:53 IST

