NE monsoon worst in 140 Years, 144 farmers dead, TN declares drought

The government declared a on January 10, 2017, after 144 ended their lives (according to media reports here and here) between October and December 2016. As many as 106 were reported to have committed suicide in one month, according to this notice issued by the to the state government on January 5, 2017.

The retreating monsoon—usually unnoticed in India owing to the singular importance of the larger southwest monsoon—in 2016 was the worst ever over the last 140 years, according to (IMD) records, since 1876.

“It is an unprecedented situation,” S. Panneerselvam, Professor and Head, Agro Climate Research Centre, Agriculture University, Coimbatore, told IndiaSpend. “It has severely affected 21 of 32 districts of Tamil Nadu.”

“ celebrates Pongal on January the 16th,” said Panneerselvam. “It is when the harvest begins, but the yield this time is going to be the worst the state will see.”

On January 5, 2017, reservoirs in were at less than 20% of their capacity, cited as the worst ever for the state.

Record-keeping began in 1871, but a worse monsoon, which sweeps across Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior and Kerala, between October and December, was recorded in 1876, making 2016 the year of the second-worst in 145 years.

Overall, the was 45% short of the average for this period, the state worst hit being Tamil Nadu, where rainfall for the season was 62% short of normal. Although the southwest monsoon–which waters the subcontinent between June and September–was classified as normal across India (3% below average), it was 19% deficient in Tamil Nadu.

Hit by shortages from both monsoons, Tamil Nadu, where the winter crop depends more on the than in any other Indian state, reported a 33% drop in the winter sowing of rice, according to the latest crop sowing situation report, updated weekly by the agriculture ministry.

More than 60% deficit in October-December rains in four states

The becomes active after the southwest retreats from the subcontinent. While there is no specific date for the retreat of southwest and the onset of monsoon, October is regarded as the starting period of the lesser monsoon.

Source: Monthly rainfall dataset, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology

Apart from the two monsoons, also receives pre- rains, all important for agriculture.

Source: Weekly Weather Update, India Meteorological Department

Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur were the worst hit districts in Tamil Nadu.

“There are 135,000 paddy among the 175,000 lakh in our district, Nagapattinam, which falls in the Cauvery delta. Half the have sown the paddy crop, but less than 20% of the crop has crossed the flowering stage,” said J. Sekar, joint director of the agriculture department in the eastern coastal district of Nagapattinam. “Even this mature crop will yield nothing.”

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (prime minister’s crop insurance scheme), about 130,000 (95%) paddy in the district are insured,” said Sekhar. His claim could not be independently verified. “A premium of about Rs 11 crore has been collected. This will provide a safety net to our farmers.”

The failure of the was evident across the South except Telangana, where farming is mostly rain-fed and dependent on the southwest monsoon.

Reservoirs in–or nearing crisis–across the South

With the failing and the southwest sketchy, reservoirs in the southern states are in crisis–or nearing one.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and now report the highest deficits nationwide. reservoirs are 82% short of normal levels—the highest deficit in India currently—while those in are 53% short, 39% and 37%.

Source: Central Water Commission

declared a in 22 districts and some additional talukas in October 2016; the state has received Rs 1,782 crore from the central government. All of has been declared hit.

As 2016 ended, South India’s combined reservoir levels were 34% of capacity, which is 22 percentage points less than 56%, the average water availability over the last 10 years.

In Tamil Nadu, a third of fields not sown

had targeted 14.5 lakh hectares under rice in 2016-17, according to the weekly sowing situation report dated January 6, 2017, of the agriculture ministry, more than any other state. But no more than 7.18 lakh hectares had been sown until January 5, 2017, which is 3.5 lakh hectares—or 33%–less than the five-year sowing average of 10.68 lakh hectares.

Compared to the first-week-of-January average of 17.28 lakh hectares of sowing, rice has been planted on 12.74 lakh hectares across India, leaving a deficit of 4.54 lakh hectares, or 26%.

“Less area coverage has been reported from the states of (3.50 lakh hectare), (0.31 lakh hectare), (0.15 lakh hectare), Telangana (0.13 lakh hectare), Assam (0.12 lakh hectare), Odisha (0.09 lakh hectare) and (0.09 lakh hectare),” said the government’s sowing report.

