More than 45.99 lakh businesses have filed the final GST returns for July and more than 33 crore invoices have been processed on the



(GSTN) said in a statement that as many as 45,99,113 taxpayers have filed their sales return or for July till yesterday -- the last date for filing the return form.



This is lower than 54.78 lakh initial returns for July filed in GSTR-3B form. For August, 47.12 lakh businesses had filed GSTR-3B till yesterday.or purchase return for July has to be filed by businesses between October 11-31.The matching of and will be done in the return form GSTR-3, which is to be filed by November 10.Over 33 crore invoices were filed and processed by GST system along with of July.Of this, majority or 24.2 crore were uploaded using Offline Tool developed by GSTN whereas data of 3.26 crore invoices were entered by taxpayers online. Data of around 5.56 crore invoices came through GST Suvidha Providers.The government has already collected over Rs 95,000 crore as GST in July, the first month of roll out of the Goods and Services Tax.

