Net direct tax collections grow 16% to Rs 3.86 lakh cr in April-Sept

The provisional figures of collections up to September 2017 show that net collections are at Rs 3.86 lakh crore, which is 15.8 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period last year, (CBDT) said on Wednesday.



The collections represent 39.4 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for 2017-18 (Rs. 9.8 lakh crore). Gross collections (before adjusting for refunds) have increased by 10.3 per cent to Rs. 4.66 lakh crore during April to September, 2017. The refunds amounting to Rs 79,660 crore have been issued during April to September, 2017.

An amount of Rs 1.77 lakh crore has been received as advance up to September 30, 2017 reflecting a growth of 11.5 per cent over the advance payments of the corresponding period of last year. The growth in corporate income (CIT) advance is 8.1 per cent and that in personal income (PIT) advance is 30.1 per cent.