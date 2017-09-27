New '0-100 challenge method' may end govt patronage in awarding projects

The has reportedly accepted a suggestion from to adopt a ‘challenge method’ for awarding projects to ensure they are fast-tracked and to cut down favoritism.

Under this system, all projects across different ministries and departments related to various sectors such as aviation, roads, railways, health, and education will be rated on more than a half-dozen parameters on a scale of zero-to-100.

The state that gets the highest score in this transparent rating system will get the project automatically, while the ministry or department won’t have discretion in selecting the state or the area where the project will be located.

For example, if a railway line or an needs to be awarded, all the will be rated on certain parameters and the state that gets the maximum rating will get the project.

In a similar manner, the report said, the parameter and weight for setting up of are — easy availability of land (20), utilities (15), the gap in tertiary healthcare facilities in the area (15) and financial contribution by states, among others.

Though it hasn’t been explicitly made clear, experts believe the parameters could also include items like infrastructure, availability of power and water. The criteria, thus, could be different from those accounted for awarding infrastructure projects.

The method will also be used for awarding major national events like youth and national games.

The method is also expected to eliminate delays in execution and cut down the time gap between awarding the project and executing it.