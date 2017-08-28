New-age firms find biz climate warmer

While labour-intensive sectors continues to be bogged down by labour-related rules, newer firms, including start-ups, have reported a more favourable environment, according to an official survey. This also means that jobs per unit of capital could become a casualty. The Enterprise Survey, covering 3,500 manufacturing firms across India in 2016, found newer firms take less time in obtaining approvals than older firms. Newer firms include start-ups established after 2014. On the basis of the survey, conducted by the NITI Aayog along with the Mumbai-based IDFC Institute, the ...