Asian airports see biggest growth in passenger traffic, Delhi leads race

Asia, home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, is seeing some of the biggest passenger growth rates in its airports. India in particular. Among those handling more than 40 million passengers annually, New Delhi took the lead with the number of travellers rising 21 percent in 2016, according to the latest available data from Airports Council International.
Incheon in South Korea and China’s Kunming round up the top three fastest growing airports. ALSO READ: Budget 2018: Indians to make a billion trips a yr? UDAN funds hiked 5 foldLast year, the Mumbai airport set a world record handling 969 flights in a 24-hour period. That’s the highest for an airport which operates only one runway at any given point in time. The aerodrome is now aiming to reach 1,000 aircraft movements. In transit Asian airports posted the biggest growth in passenger traffic
