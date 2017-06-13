New govt surveys will track your online buying behaviour too

The government surveys on expenditure
will now gauge the spending habits of Indian consumers on e-commerce, apart from offline purchases. However, the moot question is whether the surveys would show any drastic change in consumer
behaviour apart from the mode of such spends.
For instance, the average urban
Indian spent 42.6 per cent of household consumption
on food
in 2011-12, according to the previous survey, compared with 53 per cent spent by a villager. Roughly, an average of these two percentages is taken to arrive at the constitution of food
and related items in the consumer
price index (CPI).
Whether the 2017-18 survey, work for which starts next month for a year by the National Sample Survey
Organisation (NSSO), would reveal any drastic change in this consumption
pattern would be an interesting take to get.
This would also reveal whether the income
of the average Indian, for instance in urban
areas, is increasing relative to inflation
or not. Generally, consumption
pattern shows that expenditure
on the food
items decline in proportion to total spend as one's income
increases. This can also be gauged from the fact given in the expenditure
behaviour of urban
and rural
people on food
items above.
Besides, expenditure
on food
items itself goes for a change in terms of items of consumption.
Within food
items, an average villager used to spend close to 11 per cent of total monthly expenditure
on cereals and its substitutes. This percentage stood at close to 7 per cent for urban
people on an average that year.
Now, this proportion should decline in the 2017-18 survey, if income
of the people adjusted to inflation
is increasing. More percentage of monthly household consumption
ideally go to protein-based items within the food
category, if people are becoming more prosperous. This would also give an idea whether economic growth is job-less, as alleged by certain quarters.
In 2011-12, protein-based items such as pulses and their products accounted for close to three per cent in case of rural
monthly consumption expenditure
per household
and two per cent in case of urban
fellows.
Non-vegetarian items constituted close to five per cent of monthly household consumption expenditure
in case of rural
fellows and close to 4 per cent in case of urbanites in 2011-12.
Then, there is all the important category of education. In 2011-12, 3.5 per cent of average monthly household consumption expenditure
went to education in rural
areas and close to 7 per cent in urban
areas. This should ideally increase in 2017-18 survey
if a theory of increasing income
holds true.
