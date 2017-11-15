New GSTN utility for exporters to claim refunds to be activated tonight

can start claiming tax refunds using the new utility that will be activated on the Network portal tonight, GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said.



With the new utility RFD-1A, a merchant exporter can claim a refund of paid at the time of buying goods which he has exported in the relevant month.



" RFD-1A for refund of on export of goods and services and additional amount in cash ledger would go live on tonight," Kumar told PTI.The refund claims can be filled for July-September and that would be matched with the corresponding GSTR-3B filed by the exporter.Earlier, GSTN had launched the utility for processing refund claims by manufacturing exporters who had paid Integrated (IGST) while exporting goods.Kumar further said a new functionality has been introduced on the portal that enables businesses to engage and disengage a Practitioner (GSTP).As many as 46,000 people have applied for enrolling themselves as Practitioner and central tax officers are in the process of validating their applications."The list of practitioners would be put up on the and businesses can search for a in their locality and send request. The practitioner can then decide to accept it or reject," Kumar said.He added that once the business appoints a practitioner, any communication sent to the taxpayer would be automatically sent to the authorised as well.Besides, GSTN has come out with form REG-09 for registration of non-resident taxable persons who engage in the supply of goods or services occasionally, but have no fixed place of business in India.All foreign exhibitors participating in fairs like IITF who also want to sell their goods are required to register as a non-resident taxpayer, Kumar said.