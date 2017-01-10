New issues in WTO agenda only after consensus: Nirmala Sitharaman

India on Tuesday made it clear that new issues such as e-commerce and procurement would be included in the WTO's agenda only after member countries reach a consensus on those.

Commerce and Industry Minister said that so far no consensus have emerged on those issues.

"New issues has to come in agenda only after consensus emerges on those. I do not think there is a consensus. Discussions are on but it is not in the agenda," she told reporters here.

India's stand assumes significance as key members including India and the US would meet on the sidelines of meeting in Davos this month. The WTO's top decision making body is also scheduled its meeting in December in Argentina.

Rich nations including the US want the to start negotiations on these issues like e-commerce and investments rather than further discussions on the Doha Round related issues.

Further, Sitharman said that the ministry is discussing the new issues with industry and other stakeholders and it has gone through all the papers submitted by other members in the WTO.

Talking about its concept note on Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) in services, she said the ministry has worked on this and has also taken a legal vetting.

"We will certainly want to put TFA in services for discussion. We would take it up as an agenda as we approached the Ministerial meeting. We will be pushing ahead with this," she added.

India is pitching for this agreement as the services sector contribute about 60 per cent in the GDP and 28 per cent in the total employment.

The note was aimed at reducing transaction costs by doing away with unnecessary regulatory and administrative burden on trade in services. In its note, India has proposed for simplification of procedures and clarity in work permits and visas for smooth movement of professionals.

All these issues among others were discussed during a meeting called by the minister. Indian officers from Geneva and different ministries including finance, Home, Animal Husbandry and Food participated in the meeting.

She said the objective of the meeting was to understand India's position on different matters post-Nairobi meet. Ministers of Canada and European Union too would meet Sitharaman in Davos.