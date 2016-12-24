New passport rule: Aadhaar can now be used as date of birth proof

Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births & Deaths or the Municipal Corporation

The government on Friday announced that Aadhaar and e-Aadhaar card could be used as proof of date of birth (DOB) while applying for passports.



In order to streamline, liberalise and ease the process of issue of passport, the ministry has taken a number of steps in the realm of passport policy, expected to benefit the citizens of India applying for a passport, said Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh.



In case of proof of DOB, while filing the application, it has now been decided that all applicants of passports can submit any one of the documents — transfer/school leaving/matriculation certificate, PAN card, Aadhaar card/e-Aadhaar having the DOB of applicant, copy of the extract of the service record of the applicant, driving licence, Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or LIC policy bond.



issued by the Registrar of Births & Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other prescribed authority whosoever has been empowered under the Registration of Birth & Deaths Act, 1969 to register the birth of a child born in India can also be given as proof.



