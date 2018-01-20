New Smart cities: From UP's Bareilly to TN's Erode, here's the full list

-
Two-and-a-half years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of Smart Cities Mission, the Centre on Friday added nine more cities from seven states to the list, taking the number of cities in the mission to 99. Three cities of Uttar Pradesh are among nine chosen in the latest round of the Centre's flagship Smart Cities Mission, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. In a major setback to the district, Ghaziabad failed to make the cut for Smart City tag. The city, which competed in the race for the fourth time, failed to meet the benchmark set by the government.
Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Rampur and Rae Bareli also failed to make the cut for Smart City tag.Here are the cities that did make it to the list Uttar Pradesh Bareilly, Moradabad, and Saharanpur Silvassa in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli topped the list of winning cities in this round of competition. The other cities include Erode in Tamil Nadu, Diu in Union Territory of Daman and Diu, Biharsharif in Bihar Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh and Kavaratti in Lakshadweep Shillong will be the 100th city provided it submit its proposal to the Centre in next three months Briefing reporters in New Delhi, the minister said, the nine cities have proposed an investment of Rs 12,824 crore to develop 409 projects. These cities have proposed to take up various project, including "smart" roads, rejuvenation of water bodies, cycle tracks, walking paths, smart classrooms, skill development centres, upgradation of health facilities and pan-city projects like integrated command control centre. Modi's smart city mission The mission of hundred smart cities was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015. Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore from the Centre for implementing various projects. An equal amount, on matching basis, will have to be contributed by the state or urban local bodies. In January 2016, 20 cities were announced under the Smart Cities mission, followed by 13 cities in May 2016, 27 cities in September 2016 and 30 cities in June 2017. The total proposed investment in the 99 Smart City Mission would be Rs 2.03 lakh crore. Giving details of the progress made in smart cities scheme, Puri said, Smart City Centers have become operational in Pune, Surat, Vadodara and Kakinada and work is in progress in another 18 cities. As on January 17, Puri said there were 2,948 projects worth Rs 1.38 lakh crore in various stages of implementation, while 189 projects worth Rs 2,237 crore have been completed. The number of cities picked under the project now stands at 99.
