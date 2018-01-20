New Smart cities: From UP's Bareilly to TN's Erode, here's the full list

Two-and-a-half years after Prime Minister announced the launch of Mission, the Centre on Friday added nine more cities from seven states to the list, taking the number of cities in the mission to 99. Three cities of are among nine chosen in the latest round of the Centre's flagship Mission, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said on Friday. In a major setback to the district, Ghaziabad failed to make the cut for tag. The city, which competed in the race for the fourth time, failed to meet the benchmark set by the government. Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Rampur and Rae Bareli also failed to make the cut for tag.

Here are the cities that did make it to the list

Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly, Moradabad, and Saharanpur

Silvassa in Union Territory of topped the list of winning cities in this round of competition.

The other cities include Erode in Tamil Nadu, Diu in Union Territory of Daman and Diu, Biharsharif in Bihar

Itanagar in and Kavaratti in Lakshadweep

Shillong will be the 100th city provided it submit its proposal to the Centre in next three months

Briefing reporters in New Delhi, the minister said, the nine cities have proposed an investment of Rs 12,824 crore to develop 409 projects.

These cities have proposed to take up various project, including "smart" roads, rejuvenation of water bodies, cycle tracks, walking paths, smart classrooms, skill development centres, upgradation of health facilities and pan-city projects like integrated command control centre.

Modi's mission

The mission of hundred was announced by Prime Minister in June 2015. Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore from the Centre for implementing various projects. An equal amount, on matching basis, will have to be contributed by the state or urban local bodies.

In January 2016, 20 cities were announced under the mission, followed by 13 cities in May 2016, 27 cities in September 2016 and 30 cities in June 2017.

The total proposed investment in the 99 Mission would be Rs 2.03 lakh crore.

Giving details of the progress made in scheme, said, Centers have become operational in Pune, Surat, Vadodara and Kakinada and work is in progress in another 18 cities. As on January 17, said there were 2,948 projects worth Rs 1.38 lakh crore in various stages of implementation, while 189 projects worth Rs 2,237 crore have been completed.

The number of cities picked under the project now stands at 99.