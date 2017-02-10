New visa rule won't impede genuine Indian visitors in Hong Kong: Johnny Wan

Johnny Wan, director, market development, Development Council, was in New Delhi recently to meet a host of associations and businesses, particularly in the gems and jewellery sector.

The year 2017 marks the 50 years of trading relations between and He tells Indivjal Dhasmana that forthcoming tightening of rules regarding visits by to will not impede business particularly tourism ties between the two countries. Edited excerpts:

Do you think the new restrictions imposed by the government on the visa for Indians visiting will curb tourism or business potential between the two countries?

The government introduced pre-arrival registration for Indian nationals from 23 January 2017. The government says the measure is intended to ensure a proper balance between facilitation of genuine visitors from and the need to safeguard the integrity of immigration control. We believe that the new arrangement will not impede genuine visitors from from visiting for business or leisure.

India's merchandise exports to stood at a bit over 12 billion dollars, constituting 4.6% of India's total outbound shipments in 2015-16. What kind of potential do you see in this respect in the coming years?

I think there will be big potential in agriculture, lighting sectors in merchandise exports and IT sector in services exports. Already, a lot of companies from in garment and jewellery sectors to

Would you put some number to the potential?

We had double-digit increase in exports in 2016. I believe we can sustain this due to increasing competitiveness of Indian companies and liberalisation of the economy. So, there will be a quick increase in exports from in years to come.

Are the exports that you talked about — agriculture, lighting, IT — mainly destined to or is it used as a gateway to

There are two main objectives. One is to cater to the domestic market in But, is not a big market in terms of volume. However, in terms of value, is a big market because of our per capita income 32,000. is also a gateway to and other Asian markets such as Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia.

Will it also help narrow a huge deficit with

Yes, I am sure it will.