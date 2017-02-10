New visa rule won't impede genuine Indian visitors in Hong Kong: Johnny Wan

Johnny Wan
, director, market development, Hong Kong Trade
Development Council, was in New Delhi recently to meet a host of trade
associations and businesses, particularly in the gems and jewellery sector.
The year 2017 marks the 50 years of trading relations between India
and Hong Kong.
He tells Indivjal Dhasmana
that forthcoming tightening of rules regarding visits by India
to Hong Kong
will not impede business particularly tourism ties between the two countries. Edited excerpts:
Do you think the new restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong government on the visa for Indians visiting Hong Kong will curb tourism or business potential between the two countries?
The Hong Kong
government introduced pre-arrival registration for Indian nationals from 23 January 2017. The government says the measure is intended to ensure a proper balance between facilitation of genuine visitors from India
and the need to safeguard the integrity of immigration control. We believe that the new arrangement will not impede genuine visitors from India
from visiting Hong Kong
for business or leisure.
India's merchandise exports to Hong Kong stood at a bit over 12 billion dollars, constituting 4.6% of India's total outbound shipments in 2015-16. What kind of potential do you see in this respect in the coming years?
I think there will be big potential in agriculture, lighting sectors in merchandise exports and IT sector in services exports. Already, a lot of companies from India
in garment and jewellery sectors export
to Hong Kong.
Would you put some number to the potential?
We had double-digit increase in exports in 2016. I believe we can sustain this due to increasing competitiveness of Indian companies and liberalisation of the economy. So, there will be a quick increase in exports from India
in years to come.
Are the exports that you talked about — agriculture, lighting, IT — mainly destined to Hong Kong or is it used as a gateway to China?
There are two main objectives. One is to cater to the domestic market in Hong Kong.
But, Hong Kong
is not a big market in terms of volume. However, in terms of value, Hong Kong
is a big market because of our per capita income 32,000. Hong Kong
is also a gateway to China
and other Asian markets such as Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia.
Yes, I am sure it will.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU