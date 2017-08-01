Next GST Council meeting to decide on anti-profiteering mechanism: Jaitley

The Council, at its next meeting later this week, will finalise a mechanism to operationalise clause which seeks to protect consumers interest, Finance Minister told the Lok Sabha today.



The all powerful Council comprising state finance minister will meet on August 5 to take stock of implementation of which was rolled from July 1.



The law simply states that the businesses have to pass on the benefits arising out of lower taxes to the consumer.As per Clause 171 of Act, it is mandatory to pass on the benefit due to reduction in rate of tax or from input tax credit to the consumer by way of commensurate reduction in prices.Referring to concerns raised by members with regard to impact of on prices, Jaitley said it would be mandatory for manufacturers to pass on the benefits of reduction in taxes to consumers.He hoped that the decision of price cut by automobile sector on account of benefit of input tax credit would be followed by others manufacturers."What if input tax benefit is not transfered to consumers?...We are meeting a few days from now...In a short while, we are going to finalise the entire mechanism as far as is concerned."All you need is to make a few examples and then everybody will fall in line. If there is benefit of the input credit then cost correspondingly must decline," he said while replying to a discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grants which was later passed by the Lok Sabha.The industry was resistant to this clause, he said, adding, it has been put in the law for initial few years to save the interest of consumers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)