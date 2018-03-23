NHAI awards Rs 13.95 billion contract for widening highways in Karnataka

NHAI has awarded two projects worth Rs 13.95 billion in to Concessions and Dilip Buildcon for widening of stretches of NH 4A, an official statement said today.

The four-laning of Belgaum-Khanapur Section of about 30 km has been awarded to Concessions on Hybrid Annuity Mode at a cost of Rs 8.92 billion, it said.

Besides, two-laning of about 52 km of the highway on Karnataka/ border has been awarded to Dilip Buildcon on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode at a cost of Rs 5.03 billion.

The projects involve construction of two and six minor bridges and five railway over bridges (ROBs), for free movement of traffic in cross roads and reduce conflicts. Two bypasses have also been proposed for the stretch.

"Keeping in view the safety of road users, all intersections have been provided with 21 vehicular underpasses/vehicular overpasses/ light vehicular underpasses etc. The project also provides four bus shelters," the statement issued by said.

The concession period of the projects is 17.5 years, including construction period of 2.5 years.