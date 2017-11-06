NHAI paves way for easy land buy with sops to ex-officials

To speed up the pace of road construction, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has put in place an incentive mechanism for retired state government officials who are helping in getting land. The move is aimed at reducing the time taken in the acquisition process. Till September 30, NHAI had acquired 3,500 hectares this year for a compensation of Rs 8,900 crore. Since the new land acquisition law was notified in 2015, NHAI has spent Rs 50,000 crore towards land compensation. Land acquisition is the major reason impacting road construction in the country. Under the Right ...