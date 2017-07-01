NHAI plans bids based on returns

The (NHAI) may soon approach its parent ministry for consent to auction road projects based on a new mechanism.



According to one source, the was working on a different approach from the current "waterfall" method of execution of highway projects. The new mechanism will focus on the internal rate of return (IRR).

The proposal aims to award highway projects on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis where the is expected to be 15 per cent. Contracts, where the is likely to be in the range of 10-15 per cent, will be tendered in the (HAM). Those with less than 10 per cent will be awarded as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, according to an official.

According to data up to May 2017, as many as 38 contracts were awarded as contracts, 35 as contracts and four as BOT contracts.

A similar idea was proposed by B K Chaturvedi when he was member of the Planning Commission and it proved to be a drag on project execution, an official said.

Concession periods based on the can be problematic. For instance, an of 16 per cent for a four-lane road can be achieved in 14 years but the life of the contract is usually 25 years. The concessionaire would work at a slack pace and the quality would be substandard, the official added.

The waterfall model is a sequential design process, used in software development, in which progress is seen as flowing steadily. The adopts this approach while awarding highway projects.

The Chaturvedi panel had said roads with traffic below a certain threshold did not merit BOT (toll) as the process led to delays.

Before implementing a project on basis, it will be compulsorily tested for BOT (annuity) and if unacceptable bids are received it will be awarded as an contract.

BOT (annuity) projects exceeding an of 18 per cent will be bid out on In areas with law and order issues or inhospitable terrain, a bid working out to an of up to 21 per cent will be acceptable on merits, considering a risk premium of 3 per cent.

The decision of shifting a project from BOT (toll) to BOT (annuity) will be taken by an inter-ministerial group chaired by the road transport secretary and will have to be approved by the minister.