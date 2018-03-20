New India Assurance to offer medical covers for outside India treatment

New India Assurance, the publicly owned general insurance giant, has launched a global mediclaim policy called, 'New India Global Mediclaim Policy', that will cover the hospitalisation expenses incurred by a customer, for treatments like cancer, neuro-surgery, heart surgery, organ transplant and bone marrow transplant in hospitals outside of India. The has two plans: one that covers hospitalization in medical centers located in Asian countries, and the second which covers all of the same illnesses for hospitalisation in medical centres world-wide.

The former has a lifetime medical cover of $1 million, whereas the latter has a lifetime medical cover for $2 million. NIA hopes to target Indian citizens and residents (only) of all ages (18 to 65 years), and is available right now to any person with an existing health insurance policy with a cover of Rs 800,000 and above.