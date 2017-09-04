JUST IN
Business Standard

NIC developing e-mail server for govt officers

We do endeavour to make sure that all government officers use official one email id: Official

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

National Informatics Centre
The government on August 28 announced that it will launch an e-mail service for its five million personnel. Policy bars government employees from using private e-mail services due to security reasons | Photo: istock

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) is building a massive server to boost capacity vis-a-vis official e-mail usage by central and state government officers, a senior official said on Sunday.

NIC is developing an e-mail server for the whole government. Today, present e-mail server has kind of already exceeded its capacity. We are now creating a massive email server,” Ajay Kumar, Additional Secretary, Union ministry of electronics and information technology, told PTI.

“Slowly and slowly, people are being taken onboard onto this email server.”

“We do endeavour to make sure that all government officers use official one (email id).... all government officers, central and state. We will offer this facility to states also.” “Because, when you are using private servers, your data is going outside country, which may be of strategic importance. Therefore, official work should be done on official e-mail servers,” he said. States can have their own official e-mail servers or they can use central servers, the official said.

NIC is the only agency (which has taken up job)...We have no objection if some other agency wants to do it as long as it is official. NIC is providing a service which can be availed,” he said.

The government had on August 28 announced that it will launch e-mail service for its five million personnel in English and Hindi in accordance with the e-mail policy, which bars government employees from using private e-mail services due to security reasons. 

“As part of the mandate under the Digital India programme, government will provide a secure email service to all its officials for secure communication. As of now the service will be offered to five million users. Currently, the user base is 1.6 million”, the ministry had said in a statement.

 
First Published: Mon, September 04 2017. 00:27 IST

