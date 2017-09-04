NIC developing e-mail server for govt officers

The (NIC) is building a massive server to boost capacity vis-a-vis official usage by central and state government officers, a senior official said on Sunday.

“ is developing an server for the whole government. Today, present server has kind of already exceeded its capacity. We are now creating a massive email server,” Ajay Kumar, Additional Secretary, Union ministry of electronics and information technology, told PTI.

“Slowly and slowly, people are being taken onboard onto this email server.”

“We do endeavour to make sure that all use official one (email id).... all government officers, central and state. We will offer this facility to states also.” “Because, when you are using private servers, your data is going outside country, which may be of strategic importance. Therefore, official work should be done on official servers,” he said. States can have their own official servers or they can use central servers, the official said.

“ is the only agency (which has taken up job)...We have no objection if some other agency wants to do it as long as it is official. is providing a service which can be availed,” he said.

The government had on August 28 announced that it will launch service for its five million in English and Hindi in accordance with the policy, which bars government employees from using private services due to security reasons.

“As part of the mandate under the programme, government will provide a secure email service to all its officials for secure As of now the service will be offered to five million users. Currently, the user base is 1.6 million”, the ministry had said in a statement.