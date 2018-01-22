NIIF's first investment: A $3 bn fund for logistics biz with UAE's DP World

The government’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) said on Monday that it has partnered with UAE-based to create an investment platform for ports, terminals, transportation and logistics businesses in India. The platform will explore investment avenues in the ports sector, going beyond into areas such as and transportation. It will also invest in freight corridors, port-led special economic zones, inland container terminals, and logistics infrastructure including cold storage, an official statement said. “The platform will invest up to $3 billion (about Rs 195 billion) of equity to acquire assets and develop projects in the sector,” said in a separate statement. The partnership follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in May 2017. "We believe that our expertise in building best-in-class logistics infrastructure, together with the NIIF’s local knowledge and government partnership, is the right combination to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities in India," Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said in the statement. The first close of the Master Fund took place on October 16, 2017 with contributions from a subsidiary of (ADIA) and four Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), namely HDFC Group, ICICI Bank, and “NIIF, set-up to function as a major platform in India for attracting foreign investments, has made good progress.

Following its first close in October 2017 on the fund-raising side, and now with its first investment, is making visible progress,” Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance said. The is being operationalised by establishing three (AIFs) under regulations. NIIF's proposed corpus is Rs 400 billion (around $6 billion). The central government’s contribution to the AIFs under the scheme wikll make up 49 per cent of the total commitment.