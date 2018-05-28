Nipah outbreak fallout: Bahrain, UAE ban fruit, vegetables from Kerala

Countries from the Middle East, including Bahrain and United Arab Emirates, have now restricted the import of fresh fruits and vegetables from Kerala, where the epidemic currently shows no sign of abatement. The disease has claimed 15 lives so far.

The deadly brain-damaging virus is contagious and currently has no vaccine for humans or animals. Its natural host is a fruit bat of the Pteropodidae family, according to the World Organization. As a result, major nations that import India's fruits and vegetables are now wary of the produce.

In a letter to the Agriculture Ministry, the government of Bahrain had last week informed that it was imposing a temporary ban on fruit and vegetable imports from starting May 23, until further notice. Business Standard has learnt from senior sources that the Federal Customs Authority of the UAE has followed suit with a similar order on Monday.

"We ask you to take all necessary measures to ensure that no phytosanitary certificates for fruits and vegetables originating from region shall be issued to the Kingdom of Bahrain. Any consignments coming from region shall be re-exported of destroyed," the letter from Bahrain, reveiwed by Business Standard, said.

Ali Shaaban Balah, Acting Chief of Plant Protection & Quarantine Section at the Ministry of Works, Municipalities and Urban Planning in the government of Bahrain, told Business Standard that the move was necessitated by the dangerous nature of the virus and its propensity to spread quickly. "As of right now, it is difficult for customs inspections at ports to find out whether any consignment is infected, since the foods do not show any physical signs", he said.

The gulf region is India's largest market for fruits, with the UAE the biggest importing nation. The country bought more than $326 million worth of fruits in the first eleven months of the last financial year, according to Commerce Ministry data. While the figures for neighboring Bahrain was $13 million, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia imported more than $148 million of the produce.

India’s overall fruit exports stood at $1.61 billion in the April-February period of 2017-18. This was lower than the $1.73 billion worth of fruit exported from the country in 2016-17.

Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said last week that exports mangoes to more than 50 countries and has shipped 52,761 tonnes in 2016-17. The government is currently in the process of finalising the draft agriculture export policy which aims for a stable export policy regime for farm products and streamlining of the current regulations as part of the changes to double agri export to $60 billion by 2022.

A prominent member of the bat species, the Greater Indian Fruit Bat inhabits large patches of the South Asian subcontinent and may transfer the disease to humans when they consume fruit on trees. Unfortunately for exporters, the are ‘generalist’ feeders, eating any fruit they can potentially find, according to a research paper by S Ezhil Vendan and B Kaleeswaran at the Research Center for Biological Sciences in Madurai.

Fruit have a serious taste for all types of fruit ranging from bananas to mangoes, dates, avocados, wild dates and any type of pulpy fruit. For India, in the fruit segment, cashewnuts are the largest foreign exchange earner, with $856 million worth of exports in the last financial year. This is followed by the $230 million worth of fresh or dried grapes.