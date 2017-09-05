Nirmala Sitharaman has only 20 months to fulfil a challenging agenda

Early morning on May 24, 2004, when Pranab Mukherjee, the surprise defence minister of the surprise United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was leaving for his first day in office, this correspondent buttonholed him between his front door and his car. “What will be your priorities as defence minister?” I asked. The Congress Party’s most formidable intellect pondered for only a moment. “Can you ask me that after three months please? I’ve been the finance minister, foreign minister and held numerous posts in government and Parliament. But the ...