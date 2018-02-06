NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gets extension till June 30 next year

CEO was on Monday given an extension till June 30, 2019, according to an official order.

He was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the government think tank on February 17, 2016 for a two-year term.

The of the Cabinet has approved extension of Kant's tenure till June 30, 2019, the order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Kant is a 1980 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre.

Before taking over as the CEO of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), he was Secretary,