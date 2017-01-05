NITI Aayog gets voice, but yet to carve out niche

It has been trying to assert its position as India's premier think-tank

Two years after it was conceptualised, NITI Aayog has made its presence felt within the government, yet some observers feel it has not yet managed to create a niche for itself as an institution -- a thing which it needs to seriously ponder as it moves ahead. NITI Aayog, which was created by disbanding the Planning Commission, has been trying to assert its position as India’s premier think-tank with pointed interventions and advice. The think-tank is now part of all major policy decisions of the Narendra Modi government. It has been at the forefront in identifying ailing ...

Sanjeeb Mukherjee