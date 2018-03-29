NITI Aayog launches ranking of 'aspirational' 101 districts in India

has come up with a mechanism under which 101 most underdeveloped districts of the country termed as 'aspirational' would be competing with each other in terms of performance and they will be ranked on 49 indicators based on various data points.

The 49 indicators on 81 data points will cover five development areas of health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and

From the beginning of next fiscal year from April 1, this real-time data collection and monitoring will be open for public viewing.

India cannot grow at a high rate on a long run until these districts catch up, whatever high are the GDP number, it has no meaning until the benefit of growth percolates down to very basic level, said while announcing the launch of ranking for the "Aspirational Districts'.

The ranking of districts follows the launch of 'Transformation of Aspirational Districts' by in January with an aim to quickly and effectively transform some of the most underdeveloped districts in the country.

This will converge the central and state schemes, collaborate central, state and district collectors to strengthen these districts by identifying the low-hanging fruits for immediate improvement, measure progress and then rank the district by getting the data on a real-time basis.

All the states -- except and -- are on board in this ranking initiative; however, these states are expected to join soon, Kant said.

As per the baseline ranking, Vizianagaram in is ranked highest with score of 48.13 per cent while Mewat in tails at the end with 26.02 per cent.

Among others, Asifabad (Telengana), Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh), Kiphire (Nagaland), Shrawasti, Siddarthnagar and Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh), Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh), Sukma (Chattisgarh) are ranked at bottom of the list.

While on top of the list among others include Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), Osmanabad (Maharashtra), Cuddapah (Andhra Pradesh), Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu), Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand), Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh), Khammam (Telangana), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

and the government have created a dashboard for monitoring the real-time progress of the districts.

From April 1, these will start entering data and from May onwards, they will be ranked based on progress made (delta ranking) on a real-time basis.