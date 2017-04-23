NITI Aayog council meet: Modi to discuss 7-point development agenda today

Prime Minister will discuss the NITI Aayog's first three-year action plan, and 15-year vision document for at the body's governing Council meeting on Sunday. The chief ministers of all the states are taking part in this meeting.

The first three-year action will take effect from 2017-18 to 2019-20.

As the is gearing up for the next 2019 general elections, the Centre's priority would be to implement its strategy on ground.

During the day-long meeting, the performance of the 12th Five Year Plan will also be reviewed apart from holding deliberations on the action plan, the strategy and the vision document.

The NITI Aayog has a 15-year vision document for a period up to 2030.

Below is the point-by-point action plan of the NITI Aayog which has prepared a having a seven-point

• Revenue Expenditure Program: The prepared by NITI Aayog suggests to increase the expenditure in health, education and defence sectors.

• Transform sectors: NITI Aayog has suggested in its report that sectors should be transformed. Sectors like industry and services, automobile, clothing industry, gems and jewellery etc. should be the main focus. By transforming these sectors, the can create more job opportunities. NITI Aayog has also suggested to transform the agriculture sector in order to double the income of farmers.

• Regional Plan: A detailed report has been prepared by the NITI Aayog regarding what needs to be done on the regional front. Regions like the north-east and south-east should be given importance.

• Growth enablers: NITI Aayog has figured out some sectors which are growth enablers. Transportation, energy, digital connectivity, science and technology can contribute more with the help of public private partnership model.

• Sustainability: Focus of NITI Aayog is also on the sustainability of environment, water and forests. According to the report, the environmental issues need to be looked from the perspective of modernity and industrial advancement.

• Social sector: The report also suggests how to improve the education and health services and what more can be done for the disadvantaged groups.

• Governance: Improvement in governance is the need of the hour, as per the NITI Aayog report.

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya would also brief states on the actions and initiatives taken up by the apex think tank in the past two years, focusing on the outcome-based monitoring started by the Aayog.