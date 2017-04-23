Niti Aayog presents 300 specific action points to boost economy

Hasmukh Adhia urged the chief ministers to expedite the enactment of State GST Act

on Sunday came out with 300 specific action points for accelerating the economic growth of the country at its Governing Council meet here.



These action points formed part of a presentation made by vice chairman at the third meeting of the council held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister



However, no specific details about the action plan were available.



The action points are part of the presentation on a 15- year long-term vision accompanied by a 7-year strategy and a 3-year action agenda, an official statement said.



Panagariya, the statement said, "gave an outline of the draft action agenda circulated at the meeting, which had been prepared with inputs from the states."



He noted that there were over 300 specific action points that had been identified, covering a whole gamut of sectors.



The period of the 'action agenda' coincides with the period of the 14th Finance Commission's award and will give stability to the funding estimates of both the Centre and states.



Panagariya also solicited the inputs and support of the states in taking the vision forward.



Speaking on the occasion, CEO apprised the gathering of the work done by the think tank for transforming the and cooperation with states in the sectors of education, health, infrastructure etc.



He also spoke about the work done by the sub-groups of chief ministers on the rationalisation of centrally sponsored schemes, Swachh Bharat and skill development.



Kant outlined initiatives taken in areas such as agriculture, poverty elimination, health, education, digital payments, disinvestment, coastal zone and island development etc.



He said that Niti will work with states to improve basic services and infrastructure, in districts and regions which require specific attention.



Reiterating the Niti's resolve to facilitate partnership with the states for transforming India under the framework of cooperative and competitive federalism, Kant said the states should treat as their outpost in Delhi.



The Aayog, the statement said, is working on a platform for sharing best practices to strengthen the learning ecosystem.



It has partnered with a large number of top ranking institutions for knowledge sharing and ideation to nurture evidence-based policy making, the statement added.



Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, who made a presentation on GST, urged the chief ministers to expedite the enactment of State



Also speaking on the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan touched upon areas such as irrigation, technology generation and dissemination, policy and market reforms, e-NAM, livestock productivity etc.



member-agriculture Ramesh Chand elaborated on some of the steps needed for doubling farmers' income.

