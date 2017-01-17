Niti Aayog to rank states on digital metrics, seeks data

Aayog has asked the states to submit their digital transaction data within next 10 days

To foster competition among states, has sought data on transactions from them within 10 days so that they can be ranked on the basis of initiatives taken to promote less- economy.



" will soon rank states on the basis of transactions. Aayog has asked the states to submit their data within next 10 days," a senior official said.



Post announced on November 8, the has taken several initiatives to promote payments.



Last month, to give a big push to cashless transactions, the had announced daily, weekly and mega awards worth Rs 340 crore for consumers and merchants on small payments from December 25.



As of October 2015, there were 61.5 crore users and 2.3 crore holders in the country.



payment channels like mobile wallets, USSD and have seen a massive uptake and rise in transactions in the wake of the note ban.



According to data, the number of USSD transactions saw a whopping 5,135 per cent jump to 5,078 deals a day on December 25, from a mere 97 on November 8.



The value of transactions on USSD — mobile short code message used mainly for banking services on feature phones — during the same period grew 4,061 per cent to Rs 46 crore on December 25, from the earlier Rs 1 crore a day.



UPI — which allows users to transfer funds from one bank account to another using a smartphone — grew 1,342 per cent to 53,648 a day on December 25. This stood at 3,721 on November 8.



In value terms, it grew 647 per cent to Rs 14 crore a day, from Rs 1.93 crore earlier.



For good measure, on December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an indigenous payment app BHIM for fast and secure cashless transactions on mobiles.



BHIM is a payment platform designed to make UPI and USSD payment modes simpler and usable across feature phones and smartphones.

Press Trust of India