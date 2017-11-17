JUST IN
NITI calls for special initiative for red-zone projects in Chhattisgarh

Officials of the govt think tank conducted a high-level meeting with state authorities on Friday

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog would be taking up special initiatives to implement development plans in several pockets of Chhattisgarh, considered to be hotbeds of Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

The NITI Aayog team led by Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar held a high-level meeting with state authorities on Friday to discuss development plans within the state. Chief Minister Raman Singh said Naxalite violence was the primary reason for the state’s inability to carry out rapid development work in remote areas.

Singh suggested that a separate meeting should be held between NITI Aayog experts and senior state government officials for the proposed projects in Bastar.

“After the meeting, NITI Aayog feels the need to carry out special initiatives for the development of Bastar, spread across an area of 40,000 sq km,” said Kumar, while adding that a special meeting will be conducted for Bastar soon.

The NITI Aayog team was visiting various states and holding meetings with respective governments to focus on development, as per local requirement.

The Chhattisgarh government has been accordingly asked to implement the new Land Acquisition Act passed by the Centre. This would be of great help to the farmers in Chhattisgarh. The state government needed to introduce a similar Bill in the state assembly and get it passed, said NITI Aayog. 
First Published: Fri, November 17 2017. 19:45 IST

