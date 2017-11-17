NITI calls for special initiative for red-zone projects in Chhattisgarh

NITI Aayog
would be taking up special initiatives to implement development plans in several pockets of Chhattisgarh, considered to be hotbeds of Left Wing Extremism
(LWE).
The NITI Aayog
team led by Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar
held a high-level meeting with state authorities on Friday to discuss development plans within the state. Chief Minister Raman Singh said Naxalite violence
was the primary reason for the state’s inability to carry out rapid development work in remote areas.
Singh suggested that a separate meeting should be held between NITI Aayog
experts and senior state government officials for the proposed projects in Bastar.
“After the meeting, NITI Aayog
feels the need to carry out special initiatives for the development of Bastar, spread across an area of 40,000 sq km,” said Kumar, while adding that a special meeting will be conducted for Bastar
soon.
The NITI Aayog
team was visiting various states and holding meetings with respective governments to focus on development, as per local requirement.
The Chhattisgarh
government has been accordingly asked to implement the new Land Acquisition Act
passed by the Centre. This would be of great help to the farmers in Chhattisgarh.
The state government needed to introduce a similar Bill in the state assembly and get it passed, said NITI Aayog.
