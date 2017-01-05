Nitin Gadkari rues rise in road accidents

The Motor Vehicle Bill, 2016, was introduced in LS in August and is awaiting Parliamentary approval

Union Minister today said the graph of road accidents has gone up after he took over as Road and Minister but assured that steps are being taken to bring the number down.



"After I became (Road, Transport and Highways) minister instead of reduction in road accidents, there is an increase of 4 per cent," he told reporters here.



Asserting that the issue of road accidents was a matter of deep pain and sorrow for him, the minister said that the measures being taken by the will help in bringing down the number of road accidents.



"We did a lot to reduce these accidents. But there are certain things which are out of my control. The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) bill went to Joint Select Committee ... The report of Joint Select Committee has not come to us yet," the minister said.



The minister said that he is targeting to halve the number of deaths due to road accidents and asserted that saving the lives of people is the most important for the government.



India accounts for one of the highest number of road accidents globally. About 1.5 lakh people are killed in 5 lakh road crashes here annually that leave 3 lakh maimed.



The has already come up with a national action plan aimed at reducing road accidents by half by 2020.

Press Trust of India