No collaboration with UK firm for printing plastic notes: Finance Ministry

The on Tuesday denied allegations made by the of engaging a tainted UK-based firm for printing plastic notes, saying no fresh contract has been given to the company during the last three years.

Accusing the of compromising national interest, the said that a "tainted" UK-based note printing company has been shortlisted for printing of despite it being blacklisted.

Rejecting reports in this regard, the stated the "said company" had been supplying bank note paper till 2010 and further as per the decision taken in 2013, the company was permitted to supply a security feature for bank notes till December 2015.

"No fresh contract has been given to this company by the during the last three years. The Security Clearance for this company has been withheld by the Ministry of Finance, of and hence no fresh orders have been placed with the said company since 2014," it said.

The ministry also said the company has applied for setting up a factory in India, but "no action has been taken on their application".

Earlier in the day while talking to reporters at the AICC headquarters former Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy said: "A tainted UK-based note printing company has been shortlisted for printing of in despite it being blacklisted. It shows complicity at the highest level".