Business Standard

No collaboration with UK firm for printing plastic notes: Finance Ministry

Congress had earlier alleged that the govt had shortlisted a blacklisted firm to print plastic notes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday denied allegations made by the Congress of engaging a tainted UK-based firm for printing plastic notes, saying no fresh contract has been given to the company during the last three years.

Accusing the government of compromising national interest, the Congress said that a "tainted" UK-based note printing company De La Rue has been shortlisted for printing of plastic notes despite it being blacklisted.

Rejecting reports in this regard, the Finance Ministry stated the "said company" had been supplying bank note paper till 2010 and further as per the decision taken in 2013, the company was permitted to supply a security feature for bank notes till December 2015.

"No fresh contract has been given to this company by the Government during the last three years. The Security Clearance for this company has been withheld by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India and hence no fresh orders have been placed with the said company since 2014," it said.

The ministry also said the company has applied for setting up a factory in India, but "no action has been taken on their application".

Earlier in the day while talking to reporters at the AICC headquarters former Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy said: "A tainted UK-based note printing company De La Rue has been shortlisted for printing of plastic notes in India despite it being blacklisted. It shows complicity at the highest level".

