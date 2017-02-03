No confirmed reports on detection of fake Rs 2,000 notes: Arjun Ram Meghwal

The government on Friday said it has not come across any confirmed reports on detection of counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000.

"(Neither) the government nor has come across any confirmed reports of detection of counterfeit notes of the denomination of Rs 2,000 in the banking channel," Minister of State for Finance said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Consequent to the announcement of the withdrawal of legal tender status of banknotes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from the midnight of November 8, made arrangements for the supply of adequate quantity of banknotes in various denominations to the public through the banks, he said.

"The has issued to the banks and their branches, for distributions to the public, a total of Rs 22.6 billion, out of which Rs 20.4 billion were in small denomination notes of Rs 10, 20, 50 and 100s and Rs 2.2 billion belonged to higher denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 till the later part of December 2016," he said.

As regards printing of currency, he said, the periodically estimates and reviews the demand for currency and accordingly in consultation with government indents for supply is placed with presses and it is a continuous process.