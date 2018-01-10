No extension of January 10 deadline for filing GSTR-1, clarifies official

There has been no extension given to Wednesday's deadline for filing the GSTR-1 return form, an official statement said here, warning assessees registered under the Goods and Services (GST) of a "fake" notice on social media in this regard.

A Finance Ministry release said that the deadline of January 10 "remains" for the online quarterly filing of GSTR-1 by taxpayers with turnover of up to Rs 15 million, and monthly filing of the same by those with aggregate turnover above 15 million.

"The last date for filing of return in Form GSTR-1 remains January 10, 2018.

There has been no further extension of date for filing return in Form GSTR-1," it said.

"Taxpayers may note that there is a fake notification regarding extension of date being circulated on social media. No extension of the last date for filing of GSTR-1 has been given," it added.