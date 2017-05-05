No-fly list rules: Airlines can bar you from flying for 2 years or more

New rules regarding unruly behaviour by airline passengers were announced by the government on Friday.

The development comes after the debacle surrounding Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an Air India staffer onboard a plane.

Also, the government is looking at creating a national of unruly passengers and security threats, Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said. The list would be maintained by the

Here are the new rules regarding unruly behaviour:

1) Instances of unruly behaviour will be defined under three categories. Level 1 will be disruptive behaviour like physical gestures etc. Level 2 will be physically abusive behaviour like pushing, kicking, sexual harassment etc. Level 3 for life threatening behaviour.

2) Punishment for unruly behaviour will also fall under three categories. The 1st category is 3 months suspension. The punishment for level 2 offences will be 6 months and that for level 3 offences will be 2 years or more.

3) Airline can ban the passenger from flying immediately but the passenger won’t come on national immediately.

4) Punishment of suspension for unruly behaviour applies to domestic carriers, if international carriers want this option they can use it too.



More details are awaited.