No income tax exemption to profit-making cooperative banks: Arun Jaitley

The government on Friday ruled out giving exemption to profit-making cooperative saying they functioned like commercial and should be treated on par.



Finance Minister said in that the cooperative functioned like any other commercial bank and the principle of mutuality, which is central to granting exemption under Section 80P of the Act, does not apply to them because their area of operations extends even to non-members.



" is a on profits and there is no rationale for exempting profit-making cooperative from payment of income tax," he said during Question Hour.Jaitley said most of these provided standard banking facilities like opening of letters of credit, bill discounting and collection, lockers and safe deposit vaults and bank guarantees."These are thus no different from commercial and therefore are required to be treated at par with them," he said.