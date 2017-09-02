No late fee for delay in filing GST returns

The has waived late payment fees for delayed filing of returns and allowed businesses to correct errors in the initial form while submitting final returns by September 5.



Businesses were required to file the maiden Goods and Services (GST) returns for July and pay taxes by August 25 by filing The final returns for sales for July are to be filed by September 5 and returns for purchases by September 10.



In a circular, the ministry said late fee for all taxpayers who could not file for July has been waived, but not the interest on late payment of dues.As per the and Acts, an interest at the rate of 18 per cent will be levied for delayed payment of"Since the payment was not made on or before the due date, the registered person shall be liable for payment of interest on delayed payment of starting from August 26, till the date of debit in the electronic and/or credit ledger, but will not be liable to pay any late fee," the CBEC said.The law provided for a nominal fee of Rs 100 per day on Central and an equivalent amount on State in case of late filing of returns and payment of taxes.The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) also provided for correction of erroneous details furnished in form GSTR-3B.Now, businesses who intend to make changes or amend the initial return (GSTR 3B) can do so at the time of filing final returns in forms or GSTR-2, as the case may be."This will get reflected in the revised output liability or eligible ITC (input credit), as the case may be, of the registered person. The details furnished in form and will be auto-populated and reflected in the returns in form GSTR-3 for that particular month," the CBEC said.In cases where the taxes paid as per the initial return filed in GSTR-3B is less than the amount due post reconciliation as per GSTR-1, the additional amount of can be paid by debiting the electronic or credit ledger.However, interest on delayed payment of return will be levied on the amount of that was due.Besides, the has exempted businesses which have not filed GSTR-3B but will file final returns in GSTR-1, and GSTR-3 from payment of late fees.Interest would, however, be levied for delayed payment ofOf the 59.57 lakh businesses that should file return for July, as many as 38.38 lakh taxpayers accounting for 64.42 per cent of the total businesses registered in July had filed their returns.Taxes worth Rs 92,283 crore were collected in July from just 64.42 per cent of the total taxpayer base.