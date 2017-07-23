No new ports within 100 km of existing ones, says govt

Concerned about new eating into the profitability and business of India's 12 major ports, a parliamentary panel has recommended that no new port be allowed in 100 km vicinity of top without a nod from a board.



The recommendation assumes significance in the wake of 12 major losing about 33 per cent market share to non-major and private



"New are coming up in the vicinity of major affecting their business and profitability. The committee, therefore, recommends that no new be established in the 100 km vicinity of existing major without the permission of board..," Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport said in its latest report.The 31-member committee, chaired by has given its recommendations after examining the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2016, referred to it by the Chairman on January 12 this year.The bill seeks to provide greater autonomy to the 12 in decision-making besides repealing of Major Port Trusts Act of 1963.The committee said the need for restricting new was felt as there has been a paradigm shift with non-major and private accounting for more than 40 per cent of market share of the cargo handled."The major have lost around 33 per cent of their market share in the last two decades. Moreover, transshipment of containers is taking place in foreign such as Colombo, Singapore which causes great loss to Indian ports," it said.has 12 major under the Centre - Kandla, Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore, V O Chidambaranar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) which handle approximately 61 per cent of the country's total cargo traffic.Besides, there are about 200 non-major and private in the country.The 12 handled a record 647.43 million tonnes (MT) of cargo in 2016-17 registering an annual growth rate of 6.79 per cent against 4.32 per cent in 2015-16.