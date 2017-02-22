No new Rs 1,000 notes are being printed: Shaktikanta Das

-
ALSO READRs 1000 note ban will lead to 30% crash in land prices, lower home loan rates Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes banned: Banks will have to slog hard to replace currency Mitali Saran: Demonetisation PTSD What will RBI do with scrapped currency notes? Holding old Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes to be punishable soon as govt tables Bill
-
No plans to introduce ₹1000 notes. Focus is on production and supply of ₹500 and lower denomination notes.— Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) February 22, 2017
Complaints of cash out in ATMs being addressed.Request everyone to draw the cash they actually require.Overdrawal by some deprives others.— Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) February 22, 2017