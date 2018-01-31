No orange passport for those with ECR status, last page will be printed

on Tuesday rescinded its decision to issue passports with orange-coloured jackets to those with ECR status, such as unskilled workers seeking employment abroad.

"A decision was taken by the (MEA) on the recommendations of a three-member committee comprising officials of and the Ministry of Women and Child Development, not to print the last page of booklet," the said in a statement.

Noting it received several individual and collective representations requesting to reconsider this decision as well as orange-coloured passport, it said at a meeting chaired by on Monday in the presence of Minister of State for External Affairs V.

K. Singh, the decision of the ministry on both these issues was reviewed in the light of these representations.

"After comprehensive discussions with the various stakeholders, the has decided to continue with the current practice of printing of the last page of the and not to issue a separate with orange colour jacket to ECR holders," it stated.

On January 12, the said that has decided to do away with the last page of the that contains the names of the spouse, parents and address of the passport-holder while changing the colour of ECR passports for unskilled workers.

The last page also contains information such as Emigration Check Required (ECR) and old number with date and place of issue of that

With the last page of the not to be printed, holders with ECR status would be issued a with orange colour jacket and those with non-ECR status would continue to get a blue passport, the ministry had said.

ECR holders require clearance from the of Emigrants to go abroad in order to prevent exploitation.

-