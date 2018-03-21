No plan to increase retirement age of employees from 60 to 62 years: Govt

There is no plan to increase the age of central government employees from existing 60 years to 62 years, said on Thursday.

"No," he said, in a written reply to a question as to whether the government proposes to change the age of the employees.

There are about 4.8 million central government employees.

