No plan to increase retirement age of employees from 60 to 62 years: Govt

There is no plan to increase the retirement age of central government employees from existing 60 years to 62 years, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.
"No," he said, in a written reply to a question as to whether the government proposes to change the retirement age of the employees.
There are about 4.8 million central government employees.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU