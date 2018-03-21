No plan to increase retirement age of employees from 60 to 62 years: Govt

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jitendra Singh
Jitendra Singh

There is no plan to increase the retirement age of central government employees from existing 60 years to 62 years, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

"No," he said, in a written reply to a question as to whether the government proposes to change the retirement age of the employees.

There are about 4.8 million central government employees.

First Published: Wed, March 21 2018. 20:08 IST

