No plan to withdraw LPG subsidy for poor: Dharmendra Pradhan

The subsidy on cylinder for domestic use for the poor will continue, Union Minister said on Monday.



"We have no plan to withdraw subsidy on for domestic use. Subsidy on and will continue for the poor and common people," Pradhan told reporters here.



Pradhan said the ministry has taken up with the laying of a pipeline to carry natural gas from to to tackle the crisis in the North-East."We are laying a pipeline for transportation of diesel from Siliguri in to Parvatipur in There is a pipeline for carrying diesel from Numaligarh refinery in to Siliguri," he said. "In exchange, we have given the proposal for a gas pipeline from to We are pursuing the matter diplomatically and I will visit soon."The pipeline, if approved by the government, would be laid next to the railway line near the Indo-Bangla international border, he said.Pradhan launched the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in here and distributed connection to 20 (BPL) families.In Tripura, 9.22 lakh households have connection and efforts are on to extend it to all.The minister laid the foundation for a new 60 tmtpa (thousand metric tonnes per annum) capacity grassroots bottling plant here at an estimated cost of Rs 143 crore. It will be completed by 2019.Pradhan said requirements of nearly 4.5 lakh households are catered to by the existing bottling plant. With the completion of the new facility, the capacity of supply is expected to double and cover most households.