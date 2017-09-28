No plans to scrap locomotive plant, says Piyush Goyal despite GE fears

Railway minister on Thursday said that the proposed diesel locomotive plant by at Marhowra will be set up as planned.

This is in response to the company's statement that cancellation of the $2.6 billion deal to set up the factory will undermine government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and will put future foreign investment at risk.





had won a $2.6 billion contract in 2015 to supply with 1,000 diesel locomotives. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Goyal said, "The Marhowra factory is on track. No change is happening on that. Work on the site has started and the first loco is on its way to India."





ALSO READ: Modi govt's policy U-turn may harm 'Make in India' drive The plan to wind up the project was mooted in railway minister Piyush Goyal's September 7 review meeting, citing railway's increased focus on electrification. "It is as planned and will go as planned. In future, if we want to convert diesel to electric plant, it is not rocket science," added Manoj Sinha, minister of state for railways.

Last week, South Asia team had a discussion with Goyal in this regard. "So many options are on the table. We will continue to work on that," Goyal added.

The project was planned for 4,500 horsepower and 6,000 HP diesel locos. Railways was supposed to have 26 per cent stake in the project and would have provided land, while the foreign company would have got the remaining 74 per cent stake. Railways was also offering 226 acres for the project, which was touted as the largest in the 100-year history of in India.

Railways is planning to electrify more than 4000 kilometres of track in 2018-19 and is also gearing up for 100 per cent electrification by 2020-21.

Mumbai to get more trains

Goyal further added that he wants to double the services in Mumbai in the next two years. "We want to improve facilities and double services in Mumbai in the next two years. As part of that, we are starting 100 new services on Friday," he added.

As of now, out of the total network of 66687 route kilo meters (RKM) of Indian railways, only 30012 RKM is electrified. As per the roadmap set by the railway board last year, railways will electrify at least 22400 RKM by 2020-21.