No policy decision yet on commercial launch of GM mustard seeds: Govt to SC

The Central Government on Monday informed the that no policy decision has been taken yet on the commercial launch of Genetically Modified (GM) mustard seeds.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud considered the statement of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre that the government is considering various aspects of the matter and has invited suggestions on the commercial roll out of GM seeds.

Meanwhile, today's hearing on the plea seeking a stay on the commercial release of Genetically Modified mustard seeds on apprehensions of effect on biodiversity was adjourned.

On October 17, 2016, the apex court had extended the stay on the commercial release of crop until further orders. The court had restrained the commercial release of the crop for ten days.

The court had then asked Centre to seek public opinion on such seeds before releasing it for cultivation purpose, even as the government approval is awaited.

Mustard is one of India's most important winter crops which are sown between mid-October and late November.